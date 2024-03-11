Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays Ernie Clement is greeted by third base coach Carlos Febles on his 2-run home run in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla., on March 11, 2024.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

Ernie Clement had a home run and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in preseason action on Monday.

Danny Jansen had a two-run home run and Davis Schneider also hit one over the wall for Toronto (7-9), which scored eight of its runs in the first four innings.

Jays starter Mitch White (1-0) struck out two batters, walked one and surrendered five hits and two runs in three innings of work.

Harold Ramirez drove in Yandy Diaz and René Pinto with a double in the third inning for Tampa Bay’s (4-10) only runs.

Zach Eflin (0-2) started for the Rays and surrendered eight runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings.

Toronto takes on the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.