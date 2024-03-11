Skip to main content
Port charlotte, fla.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Blue Jays Ernie Clement is greeted by third base coach Carlos Febles on his 2-run home run in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla., on March 11, 2024.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

Ernie Clement had a home run and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in preseason action on Monday.

Danny Jansen had a two-run home run and Davis Schneider also hit one over the wall for Toronto (7-9), which scored eight of its runs in the first four innings.

Jays starter Mitch White (1-0) struck out two batters, walked one and surrendered five hits and two runs in three innings of work.

Harold Ramirez drove in Yandy Diaz and René Pinto with a double in the third inning for Tampa Bay’s (4-10) only runs.

Zach Eflin (0-2) started for the Rays and surrendered eight runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings.

Toronto takes on the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe