Baseball

Blue Jays to extend protective netting at Rogers Centre

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Raindrops hang from the netting as Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran bats during a game against the San Diego Padres on May 19, 2019, in San Diego.

Gregory Bull/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that the protective netting at Rogers Centre will be extended down the length of the first and third baseline walls.

The Blue Jays say the netting will run to section 113C on the first-base side and 130C on the third-base side, tapering off to the curve before the foul poles.

The 9.1-metre height of the extended netting will match what was in place behind home plate during the 2019 season, and the colour and knotting will also be the same.

The new netting is expected to be in place before the Blue Jays 2020 home opener on March 26 against Boston.

