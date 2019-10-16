 Skip to main content

Baseball

Blue Jays to play two spring training games against Yankees in Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets stand on the field at Olympic Stadium in Montreal ahead of an MLB spring training game on March 28, 2014.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays will return to Montreal to play two pre-season games for the seventh consecutive season next year.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their 2020 exhibition schedule with two games against the 2019 American League East champion New York Yankees on March 23 and 24 at Olympic Stadium.

It marks the first visit by the Yankees to Olympic Stadium for the exhibition set. The Yankees are currently facing the Houston Astros in the American League championship series.

The New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers have been previous visitors.

A Montreal group is pursuing an opportunity to have the Tampa Bay Rays split their schedule between the two cities.

The Blue Jays’ annual visit started well before that plan was hatched.

“We are excited to return to Montreal once again to celebrate the city’s rich baseball history and tradition. Getting the privilege to play at Olympic Stadium in front of thousands of passionate baseball fans always reminds us of how honoured we are to represent Canadians from coast to coast,” Blue Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement.

