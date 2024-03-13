Justin Turner kicked things off with a three-run homer in the opening inning and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to their third straight victory, topping the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 in preseason action on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar added another three-run shot in the seventh inning, with Rafael Lantigua scoring another two runners with a single in the same frame.

Chris Bassitt (1-1) struck out nine batters, walked one and surrendered one hit and one run in 5⅓ innings of work starting on the mound for Toronto (8-9).

Oneil Cruz, with a home run, Alika Williams and Shalin Polanco drove in runs for Pittsburgh (7-11).

Pirates starter Roansy Contreras (0-2) surrendered six walks, two hits and four runs along with three strikeouts in four innings.

The Blue Jays head to Fort Myers, Fla., to play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.