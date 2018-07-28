Blue Jays top prospect Guerrero to report to triple-A Buffalo next week

Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take one step closer to the big leagues next week.
The team said Saturday that Guerrero Jr. will report to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday following his father Vladimir Guerrero’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., this weekend.
Guerrero Jr., listed as the top prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is batting .402 with 14 homers and 60 runs batted in through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire this season.
The 19-year-old outfielder missed a month of the season with a strained left patellar tendon and returned to game action two weeks ago.
The son of the former Expos star was born in Montreal and grew up in the Dominican Republic.
He signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2015.
