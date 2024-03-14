Brian Serven hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their win streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in pre-season play.

Davis Schneider contributed a run with a sacrifice fly, Rafael Lantigua added a run-scoring double, and Steward Berroa, with a bases-loaded walk, helped power the Toronto (10-9) attack.

Bowden Francis (2-1) threw two strikeouts and allowed four hits and one run in six innings starting on the mound for the Jays. Wes Parsons picked up the save, pitching the final three innings.

Edouard Julien drove in Minnesota’s (6-12) lone run with a single in the bottom of the third.

Starting pitcher Bailey Ober (1-1) took the loss for the Twins. He surrendered three runs, four hits, and one walk, while recording three strikeouts in 2⅔ innings of work.

Toronto next plays the Detroit Tigers on Friday in Dunedin, Fla.

Judge could return to Yankees lineup on Saturday

TAMPA York Yankees star Aaron Judge could be back in the lineup Saturday after being slowed by abdominal discomfort. Judge hasn’t taken on-field batting practice or hit in a game since Sunday. He had an MRI on Monday. New York manager Aaron Boone intends to have Judge to play centre field Saturday against Toronto. Judge is more focused on the March 28 opener at Houston. “We’re in no rush,” Judge said Thursday. “In the season, I’m definitely in there right now but our goal is March 28.” Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through about a week ago. “Looks like he’s feeling good, looks like he’s moving around pretty good,” Yankees hitting coach James Rowson said.