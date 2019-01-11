 Skip to main content

Baseball Blue Jays trading Russell Martin to Dodgers: reports

Blue Jays trading Russell Martin to Dodgers: reports

The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin hits an RBI double during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 27, 2018.

Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays are trading catcher Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to several media reports.

Martin, from Chelsea, Que., spent the last four seasons with the Blue Jays, batting .225 with 66 home runs and 211 runs batted in over that span.

Martin and was part of the Blue Jays team that went to back-to-back American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

The four-time all-star is going back to the team he broke into the major leagues with.

Martin played for the Dodgers from 2006-10.

