Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately report to the club.

The 25-year-old took two weeks off after the demotion to undergo medical tests, something that general manager Ross Atkins said was a mutual decision between the Blue Jays and Manoah.

Atkins, who spoke at a media availability on Aug. 25 in Toronto, said Manoah hasn’t been dealing with any injuries and that the testing “was just to be thorough.”

Manoah eventually reported to the Bisons but has yet to make a start.

Manoah was an American League Cy Young Award finalist last year but has a 3-9 record and 5.87 earned-run average over 19 starts with the Blue Jays this season.

It wasn’t clear if the opening of a roster spot was the only reason for the transaction. There was also no word on how long Manoah might stay on the list or when he might make his next start.

Messages left with the Bisons weren’t immediately returned.

The Minor League Baseball website states that if a minor-league player “is away from a team for a few days because of a personal matter, travel to an All-Star game, etc., and is not placed on the (injured list), he is placed on the temporarily inactive list.”

The Blue Jays optioned Manoah to the rookie-level Florida Complex League last June. He was recalled by the team about a month later.

Over 70 career starts with Toronto, Manoah is 28-18 with a 3.32 ERA.