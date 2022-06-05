Toronto Blue Jays’ centrefielder George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Minnesota Twins’ starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer in the first inning in Toronto on June 5.Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press

In Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, in which the Toronto Blue Jays did some things they don’t often do, George Springer did something he often does: cracked a leadoff home run.

The Twins won 8-6 in a surprisingly short outing for Toronto’s usually reliable starter, Kevin Gausman. Four Blue Jays homered, but Toronto was undone by some costly fielding blunders and the loss overshadowed Springer setting a franchise record.

Rogers Centre was quiet for most of the game, as there were few occasions for the 34,088 fans to cheer. Gausman allowed nine hits and five runs (three earned) and the Jays pulled him in the third inning. Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each misfielded fly balls that cost runs and put Gausman in a bind.

Loud bursts of jubilation were limited on Sunday, but Springer prompted a big boom early. Fans who dawdled getting to their seats may have missed it.

Springer opened with his seventh leadoff home run of the year, setting a single-season franchise record. His team had surrendered three runs in the top of the first, but in that moment, that seemed hardly to matter. A homer by the first guy in the home team’s order always elicits surprise and delight.

He passed Devon White for the Jays single-season record. White hit six leadoff homers in 1991.

Springer rocketed around the bases, drumming his pointed fingers in celebration toward his teammates in the dugout, the way every Blue Jay on this roster now does on autopilot after a hit. The players swaddled Springer in their navy home run jacket as the 32-year-old slugging centrefielder absorbed their celebratory hugs and thwacks.

It was the 50th leadoff long ball of Springer’s career, continuing his speedy ascent up the career list in that category.

The record for leadoff homers belongs to Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who belted 81 in 24 major-league seasons. Henderson’s finest season in this category was in 1986, when he had nine with the New York Yankees. Springer, in his ninth season in the majors, is fourth on baseball’s career list, behind Alfonso Sorriano (54) and Craig Biggio (53).

Springer, in his second season with the Jays, recently jetted past several on this list: Brady Anderson (44), Jimmy Rollins (46), Curtis Granderson (47), and Ian Kinsler (48).

It’s the second time Springer had a leadoff jack in this homestand. He also had one in the first game of this three-game set with the Twins – fresh to the plate after missing two days with a non-COVID illness.

While Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo has tinkered a little with his batting order – sometimes using Santiago Espinal in leadoff – Springer has often filled that role.

“It comes from experience,” said Montoyo of Springer’s uncanny ability for leadoff homers. “He’s comfortable in that spot.”

Springer has 11 homers this season, 207 for his career.

Toronto had 10 hits Sunday, but trailed Minnesota’s 16. Three other Jays homered, too. Matt Chapman slugged his first since mid May and Alejandro Kirk clubbed his fourth of this six-game homestand. The Jays were headed for a blowout result until they narrowed the score to 8-6 in the ninth when Santiago Espinal cracked a three-run blast.

Toronto (31-22) went 4-2 on this homestand and heads out for six games – in Kansas City for three starting Monday, then in Detroit for the next trio.