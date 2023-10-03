Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sept. 23.Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to go with 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their American League wild-card series roster.

Game 1 in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Target Field.

The 26-player list included the team’s regulars along with infielder Davis Schneider and backup outfielder Cam Eden. Veteran left-handed starter Hyun Jin Ryu and reliever Bowden Francis were not on the list.

Schneider has provided some offensive pop since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo in early August.

He endured a slump in late September but still had a .276 average with eight homers, 20 RBIs and a 1.007 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in 35 regular-season games.

Eden played in six games after a Sept. 20 call-up. He got his first big-league hit in the season finale last Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Eden gives the Blue Jays some speed off the bench. He stole 53 bases in 57 attempts for the Bisons this season.

Kevin Gausman was scheduled to start Game 1 for Toronto against Minnesota’s Pablo Lopez. Former Twins pitcher Jose Berrios was tabbed for Game 2 against Sonny Gray.

Game 3, if necessary, is set for Thursday. All games will be played at Target Field.

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series starting Saturday.

The Blue Jays haven’t won a playoff game since reaching the AL Championship Series in 2016.