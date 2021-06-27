Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero hits 26th homer, as Toronto beats Baltimore Orioles 12-4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday.
Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. for the most homers this year.
Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernandez’s homer.
“The way he’s swinging the bat right now, every time he goes to the plate, you’re waiting for (a home run),” Hernandez said. “He’s having a good time and working so hard.”
Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Toronto scored four runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings en route to winning its sixth of seven games. All 12 runs came with two out.
“It’s tough to get hits with two outs,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “To get that many runs with two outs, that was impressive. A great job by the hitters.”
Hernandez, who added a two-run single in the sixth, described the mindset of the Blue Jays lineup.
“We’re going to fight until they get (us) out,” said. “Every time we have a chance to score, we’ll try our best and try to be aggressive when the pitches are around the zone.”
Grichuk, who drove in four runs, and Bichette each had three of Toronto’s 15 hits.
Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games. The Orioles snapped a 20-game road losing streak on Friday.
Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4) allowed seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, but yielded only two singles through the first six innings, during which he threw an economical 62 pitches.
Ryu was tagged for four runs on five hits in the seventh inning when he delivered 29 pitches.
“Into the seventh, we were thinking that we would ask him if he wanted to keep going,” Montoyo said. “His pitch count was low and he was dealing. It was almost like watching a no-hitter.”
Keegan Akin (0-4) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Konner Wade. a 29-year old journeyman, allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, and Alexander Wells, a 24-year old Australian, worked two scoreless innings in their major league debuts.
An MLB-high 10 Orioles have made their first big league appearances this season.
UP NEXT
The teams will conclude their four-game series on Sunday, with Baltimore RHP Jorge Lopez (2-9, 5.68 ERA) facing Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.33).