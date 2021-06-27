Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero hits 26th homer, as Toronto beats Baltimore Orioles 12-4

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero hits 26th homer, as Toronto beats Baltimore Orioles 12-4

Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Baltimore Orioles’ Stevie Wilkerson (12) evades a tag by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire and slides across home safely on a single by Pedro Severino during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday.

Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. for the most homers this year.

Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernandez’s homer.

Story continues below advertisement

“The way he’s swinging the bat right now, every time he goes to the plate, you’re waiting for (a home run),” Hernandez said. “He’s having a good time and working so hard.”

Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Toronto scored four runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings en route to winning its sixth of seven games. All 12 runs came with two out.

“It’s tough to get hits with two outs,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “To get that many runs with two outs, that was impressive. A great job by the hitters.”

Hernandez, who added a two-run single in the sixth, described the mindset of the Blue Jays lineup.

“We’re going to fight until they get (us) out,” said. “Every time we have a chance to score, we’ll try our best and try to be aggressive when the pitches are around the zone.”

Grichuk, who drove in four runs, and Bichette each had three of Toronto’s 15 hits.

Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games. The Orioles snapped a 20-game road losing streak on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4) allowed seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, but yielded only two singles through the first six innings, during which he threw an economical 62 pitches.

Ryu was tagged for four runs on five hits in the seventh inning when he delivered 29 pitches.

“Into the seventh, we were thinking that we would ask him if he wanted to keep going,” Montoyo said. “His pitch count was low and he was dealing. It was almost like watching a no-hitter.”

Keegan Akin (0-4) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Konner Wade. a 29-year old journeyman, allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, and Alexander Wells, a 24-year old Australian, worked two scoreless innings in their major league debuts.

An MLB-high 10 Orioles have made their first big league appearances this season.

UP NEXT

Story continues below advertisement

The teams will conclude their four-game series on Sunday, with Baltimore RHP Jorge Lopez (2-9, 5.68 ERA) facing Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.33).

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies