Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (right) celebrates with Bo Bichette (11) after hitting a three-run home run during third inning MLB baseball action against the Oakland Athletics, in Toronto on June 23.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

American League hits leader Bo Bichette is among four Toronto Blue Jays who were named to Major League Baseball’s all-star game.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., ace Kevin Gausman and second baseman Whit Merrifield will join Bichette at the all-star game.

Bichette leads the AL with 113 hits this season. The shortstop has a .317 batting average, 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in.

Guerrero had already agreed to participate in the home run derby.

He’s hitting .274 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

Gausman has a 7-4 record with a 3.04 earned-run average and an AL-best 146 strikeouts.

Merrifield is batting .282 with two home runs and 30 RBIs split between second base and the outfield.

The all-star game is on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

