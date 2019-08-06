 Skip to main content

Baseball Bo Bichette, Jacob Waguespack help Toronto Blue Jays end Tampa Bay Rays’ six-game win string

Dick Scanlon
St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Associated Press
Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated after hitting a home run in the third inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 5, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ME/Getty Images

Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak, beating the Rays 2-0 Monday night.

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth successive game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.

The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major-leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High School just six kilometres south of Tropicana Field as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major-league games.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major-league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

The Rays, who had scored six or more runs in a franchise-record seven consecutive games, put nine runners on base in the first seven innings, including three via Toronto errors. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the first time since June 28.

Freddy Galvis and Randal Grichuk also had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won six of eight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 3 against Morton. In Morton’s major-league debut in 2008 with Atlanta, he faced future Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero. The elder Guerrero went 1 for 3 against Morton that day.

Blue Jays right-hander Yennsy Diaz was sent back to the minors a day after his wild major league debut (four walks, two with the bases loaded) in Sunday’s 6-5 loss at Baltimore. “He told me he was nervous, and I love that,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Usually the guys make excuses, say I was a little wild and stuff, but he said he was just nervous.”

Toronto right-hander Trent Thornton (4-7) will make his third start against the Rays in the second game of the three-game series Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s starter was not announced as of the conclusion of Monday night’s game.

