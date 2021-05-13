 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Bo Bichette leads resilient Blue Jays past Braves again

Charles Odum
Atlanta
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette swings for a two-run double in the ninth inning against the Braves in Atlanta on May 13, 2021.

Ben Margot/The Associated Press

Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 on Thursday and sweep six games from the Braves this season.

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the seventh inning with an apparent left ankle injury.

Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.

Story continues below advertisement

Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-centre for a 6-4 lead.

Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run.

Travis Bergen (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth.

Acuna led off the game with his major league-high 12th homer, then got hurt while trying to beat out a grounder to third base.

Acuna initially was ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuna hopped down the right-field line, then collapsed onto the outfield grass. He was able to walk back to the dugout with a slight limp.

Smith gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth while recording only one out.

Dansby Swanson’s two-run homer in the sixth had given Atlanta a 4-3 lead. The Blue Jays pulled even in the eighth when Biggio’s double drove in Teoscar Hernandez, who walked.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s Ross Stripling struck out nine, one shy of his career high. He allowed two runs and four hits, all in the first of his five innings.

Acuna pulled Stripling’s first pitch, an inside fastball, 442 feet down the left-field foul line. The homer landed near the back of the second level.

Charlie Morton allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Morton’s exit ended a streak of Braves starters pitching at least six innings in four consecutive games and six of eight.

Jays right-hander Rafael Dolis (right calf) plans to throw a bullpen session on Friday. He was placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving the May 7 game at Houston with tightness in the calf.

Up next, left-hander Steven Matz (5-2, 4.86) starts when Toronto opens a 10-game homestand Friday night against Philadelphia in Dunedin, Fla.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies