 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Bogaerts’ three-run homer, Rodriguez lift Red Sox past Blue Jays 4-2

Kyle Hightower
BOSTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boston Red Sox third baseman Christian Arroyo can't handle the throw as Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien steals second base during the eighth inning. The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 4-2 on April 20, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Winslow Townson/The Associated Press

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodriguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez (3-0), who missed last season due to COVID-19 complications, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out six for AL East-leading Boston.

Matt Andriese, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Barnes earned his third save.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was really excited as soon as I went out there,” Rodriguez said. “It feels amazing to be back here to step on the mound and be able to compete. ... That was something special for me.”

Rodriguez was pulled after allowing his second homer of the day, a towering leadoff shot by Randal Grichuk leading off the seventh. Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost three straight.

Manager Alex Cora said he likes the way has Rodriguez attacked the strike zone and set up the bullpen this season.

“His stuff is that good. He’s evolving into one of the best lefties in the league,” Cora said. “He has a good feel of what he wants to do.”

Toronto ace Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2) lasted five innings, giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out two.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth, the Blue Jays had a runner on third with two outs, but Bichette struck out.

Toronto had four hits, the first time it has had four or fewer hits in back-to-back games since July 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all know they can do better. They’re just not doing it right now,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Hitting’s contagious and when you don’t hit, everybody feels the pressure.”

Rodriguez received a warm greeting from the pandemic-limited Fenway crowd of 4,728. It was a small consolation prize for the left-hander, who missed out on scheduled opening day starts each of the past two seasons.

He still appeared to feed off the home fans’ energy, hurling a 95 mph fastball to strike out Bichette looking in the first inning.

Rodriguez cruised through his first three innings, allowing only a walk.

In the fourth, Bichette jumped on a first-pitch cutter and drove it over the Green Monster to put the Blue Jays in front 1-0.

Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez singled ahead of Bogaerts’ blast to left-centre in the bottom of the inning. Marwin Gonzalez doubled later in the fourth and Bobby Dalbec drove him in with a triple.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio started in right field after missing two games a hand issue. ... Toronto placed right-hander T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis. Infielder Santiago Espinal was recalled from the club’s alternate training site and started at third base.

Red Sox: Left-hander Chris Sale will report to the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday to continue his rehabilitation following Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. “It’s just a matter of time of when he gets on the mound. We’ll go from there,” Cora said.

DELAYED ARRIVAL

Cora was delayed getting to the ballpark, saying before the game that he had issues with his COVID-19 test results.

“Some testing didn’t go the way it should have gone,” Cora said, adding that he was tested multiple times.

Cora is scheduled to receive his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Montoyo hasn’t settled on a starter, but said his options include left-hander Tommy Milone (0-0, 3.24 ERA), left-hander Anthony Kay (0-1, 10.80) or an opener.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox: Right-hander Garrett Richards (0-1, 6.00) will make his fourth start of the season. He has posted a 1.80 ERA and .179 opponent batting average in his past two starts.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies