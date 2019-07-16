 Skip to main content

Baseball Boston Red Sox pulls ahead of Toronto Blue Jays helped by grand slam by rookie Michael Chavis

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Boston Red Sox pulls ahead of Toronto Blue Jays helped by grand slam by rookie Michael Chavis

Jimmy Golen
Boston
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes the catch on a flyout by Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston.

The Associated Press

Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston on Monday night to lead the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.

Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Story continues below advertisement

Four of the first five batters reached safely against Thornton before Chavis hit a 3-2 pitch 421 feet over the Green Monster in left-centre to make it 5-0. It was his 16th homer, and the first grand slam of his career.

Toronto scored two in the second on Billy McKinney’s homer and two more in the third to make it a one-run game. But Rafael Devers hit a two-run single, Bogaerts added an RBI base hit and Benintendi drove them both in with a double off the Monster down the line.

Thornton, who threw six shutout innings in his previous start, allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while getting just four outs for Toronto, which has lost six of eight.

LATE RALLY

The Blue Jays scored four in the eighth against reliever Ryan Brasier.

After Randal Grichuk grounded out to start the inning, Justin Smoak hit a ground-rule double into the Toronto bullpen, Danny Jansen singled in one run and McKinney singled him to third. Brandon Drury hit a sacrifice fly, and then Eric Sogard had his third hit of the game, a bunt single.

Devers tried to catch McKinney rounding second, but hit the runner in the spikes, and the ball rolled into centre field. Matt Barnes relieved Brasier and gave up an RBI single to Freddy Galvis that made it 10-8 before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flied out to end the inning.

BUSY NIGHT

Devers had another error at third base, on Drury’s grounder in the second, throwing the ball over the first baseman’s head and into the dugout. But he made up for it in the fifth, when he slid to stop Gurriel’s sharp grounder with his backhand and the ball popped into the air.

Story continues below advertisement

He waited for it to come down, barehanded it and threw to first just in time to get the runner.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the night off to rest.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said 1B Mitch Moreland “swung the bat really well” in a simulated game against Nate Eovaldi. Moreland will face Brian Johnson in a simulated game Thursday and could be activated by the weekend series against Baltimore. … Eovaldi is expected to go on a rehab assignment Wednesday or Thursday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Pitcher TBD; Game 2 of the four-game series is at 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-3) will make his first start for Boston since he was acquired Saturday from the last-place Baltimore Orioles.

“This is the World Series champs. It’s a chance to help these guys get to where they want to go,” he said before the game. “I’m definitely looking forward to the race. It’s something I haven’t been in, really.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter