Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Whit Merrifield (15) and right fielder George Springer, right, celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, June 4 in New York.John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Brandon Belt broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who blew a four-run lead but quickly recovered. Toronto has won four straight and six of seven.

Tommy Pham hit two of New York’s four solo homers. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte also connected for the Mets (30-30), who completed a 3-3 homestand that started with a three-game sweep of Philadelphia.

Nate Pearson (3-0) gave up Alonso’s major league-leading 21st homer and Marte’s tying drive in the sixth before Toronto regained the lead against Dominic Leone (0-2). Alonso’s 72nd homer at Citi Field made him the career leader at the ballpark.

Guerrero, who homered in the third off Kodai Senga, ripped a single to centre field in the seventh. Belt followed by hitting a slider off the protective wall surrounding the home run apple in centre.

It was Belt’s third homer and first since May 10 at Philadelphia. It also was his second in New York this season – the veteran first baseman went deep April 21 at Yankee Stadium.

After getting the go-ahead hit in the ninth inning Saturday against David Robertson when the Mets chose not to walk him, Guerrero homered for the first time since hitting a grand slam in the ninth at Tampa Bay on May 23.

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run double off an ineffective Senga. Matt Chapman doubled and scored on a two-base throwing error by New York rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Pham homered in consecutive at-bats off starter Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

Jordan Romano tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Pitching on four days’ rest for the first time in the majors, Senga gave up four runs – three earned – and four hits in a career-low 2 2/3 innings.

The Mets totalled just five runs in the series and fell back to .500 for the 11th time. New York also lost for the seventh time in 12 games since winning five straight May 17-22.

Toronto had first and second with one out in the second when Merrifield lined a double to the warning track in centre to easily score Chapman and Daulton Varsho for a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the third, Guerrero drove a first-pitch fastball into the left-field seats for his ninth homer.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-6, 5.46 ERA) opposes Astros right-hander Brandon Bielak (2-2, 3.19) in the opener of a four-game series Monday in Houston.