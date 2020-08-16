 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Brandon Lowe homers again as Rays top Blue Jays 3-2 in resumption of suspended game

Mike Haim
BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with teammate Willy Adames #1 after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on Aug. 16, 2020 in Buffalo, New York.

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to keep up his power surge and lift the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Sunday in the completion of a suspended game.

Saturday night’s game was halted in the fourth inning because of rain with the Rays leading 1-0. The Rays and Blue Jays were to follow Sunday with a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.

Lowe homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano (1-1). He also doubled in the seventh.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowe, an All-Star last season, became the third player in Rays history with a streak of at least eight games with an extra-base hit, joining two players who had nine-game strings: Evan Longoria in 2009 and Wilson Ramos in 2018. Lowe’s 16 extra-base hits lead the American League.

Yandy Diaz and Manuel Margot each had two hits for Tampa Bay, which has won seven of eight.

Aaron Loup (2-0) faced two batters and got the win. Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth to record his third save.

Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk, and Rowdy Tellez each had two hits for Toronto.

Austin Meadows homered for Tampa Bay before the rains came.

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth. Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead when Diaz scored after a mishandled relay of Ji-Man Choi’s double. Toronto equalled the score again when Hernandez hit an RBI double.

The suspension occurred due to torrential rain which caused a delay of nearly two hours on Saturday. It marked Toronto’s second-ever suspended home game, with the previous one occurring in 1980 when a day game was halted after 14 innings due to a 5 p.m. curfew at Exhibition Stadium, which was also a venue for concerts during the annual Canadian National Exhibition.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is playing in Buffalo at the home of their Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government banned the team for hosting games at Rogers Centre because of coronavirus concerns.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was put on the injured list with a knee problem. He is batting .361. INF Santiago Espinal took Bichette’s spot on the roster.

UP NEXT

The regularly scheduled game, now to last seven innings under MLB’s doubleheader rules, will feature Rays RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 1.04) coming off the IL to face Blue Jays RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.86), who has held opposing batters to a .194 average in three starts.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies