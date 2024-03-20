Skip to main content
North port, fla.
The Canadian Press

Arjun Nimmala belted his first homer with the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-9 spring-training loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Toronto selected Nimmala, an 18-year-old shortstop, in the first round of the ‘23 draft.

Nimmala walked in his first plate appearance before homering in a three-run ninth inning as Toronto (11-13) tied the game 9-9. But Leury Garcia’s single brought home E.J. Exposito with the winning run for Atlanta (10-13) in its half of the ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daniel Vogelbach and Rafael Lantigua also homered for Toronto. Jays right-hander Wes Parsons (0-1) took the loss.

Toronto visits the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe