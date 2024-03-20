Arjun Nimmala belted his first homer with the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-9 spring-training loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Toronto selected Nimmala, an 18-year-old shortstop, in the first round of the ‘23 draft.

Nimmala walked in his first plate appearance before homering in a three-run ninth inning as Toronto (11-13) tied the game 9-9. But Leury Garcia’s single brought home E.J. Exposito with the winning run for Atlanta (10-13) in its half of the ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daniel Vogelbach and Rafael Lantigua also homered for Toronto. Jays right-hander Wes Parsons (0-1) took the loss.

Toronto visits the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.