New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre on Sept. 28.Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New York broadcaster Phil Rizzuto on Oct. 1, 1961, when Yankees slugger Roger Maris his his 61st home run to surpass Babe Ruth’s major-league record of 60:

“Two balls, no strikes on Roger Maris. Here’s the windup, fastball, hit deep to right, this could be it … way back there … holy cow! He did it! Sixty-one home runs! They’re fighting for the ball out there. Holy Cow! What a sight. Another standing ovation for Roger Maris. Sixty-one home runs.”

St. Louis broadcaster Jack Buck on Sept. 7, 1998, when Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire hit his 61st home run to tie Maris’s major-league home-run mark:

“Here it comes to McGwire … swing, looky there! Looky there! Looky there! McGwire No. 61! McGwire’s Flight 61, headed for Planet Maris. Home run McGwire, 61. History, bedlam, what a moment … pardon me while I stand up and applaud.”

New York broadcaster John Sterling on Sept. 28, 2022, when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run to tie Maris’s American League home-run mark:

“And the payoff and there it goes, he lifted it high, it is far, it is gone! No. 61! He ties Rooooger Maris for the American League single-season record with 61 home runs! It’s a two-run Judgian blast! Here comes the Judge! A two-run blast and the Yankees take a 5-3 lead on No. 61 for Judge.”

