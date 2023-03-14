Canada outfielder Owen Caissie celebrates after hitting an RBI single in the eighth inning against Colombia during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Canada won 5-0 on March 14, 2023.Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 Tuesday at the World Baseball Classic.

Canada led 1-0 going into the eighth inning, but Owen Caissie had a two-out, RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Lopez’s three-run shot in the ninth gave them an even bigger cushion.

Canada’s pitching staff gave up just five hits and one walk, bouncing back from a 12-1 loss to the United States on Monday.

Colombia’s Oscar Mercado had two hits. Adrian Almeida took the loss, giving up one run over three innings.

Canada first baseman and Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman left the game in the fourth inning because of a hamstring injury. He ran gingerly out of the batter’s box after popping up in the third.

Canada improved to 2-1 in Group C, while Colombia is 1-2.