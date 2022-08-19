Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell had three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action.
After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.
Mayervich drove in Canada’s first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.
Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.
With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.
Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.
Canada will next face Mexico on Monday.