Canada's Ellis St. James, centre, is greeted by teammates Benjamin Dartnell, left, and Lucas Fabbro after driving in a run with a sacrifice bunt against Japan during the sixth inning at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Canada won 6-0 on Aug. 19, 2022.Tom E. Puskar/The Associated Press

Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell had three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action.

After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.

Mayervich drove in Canada’s first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.

Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.

With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.

Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday.