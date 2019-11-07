 Skip to main content

Baseball

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada drops to 1-1 after loss to South Korea at Premier 12 Olympic qualifier

Seoul
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

South Korea's Kim Ha-seong is out sliding into second base as Canada's shortstop Wesley Darvill throws to first base during the first inning of the group C of the WBSC Premier 12 2019 world baseball tournament in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 7, 2019.

Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press

The Canadian men’s baseball team dropped to 1-1 at the Premier 12 Olympic qualifier with a 3-1 loss against host South Korea on Thursday.

Canada, ranked 10th in the world, is now tied for second in Group C with No. 5 Cuba. The third-ranked Koreans lead at 2-0.

Canada plays its final first-round game on Friday (Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET) against No. 7 Australia (0-2).

Story continues below advertisement

The top two teams advance to the Super Round in Tokyo.

Korea starting pitcher Kwanghyun Kim allowed just one hit in six innings while striking out seven.

Canada cut Korea’s lead to 2-1 in the eighth on an RBI double by Wes Darvill before the hosts added an insurance run in the ninth.

“We faced a very good [pitching] staff over there with Korea, they threw the ball extremely well,” Canada manager Ernie Whitt said. “I’m proud of our guys, they hung in there to the end.

“But give credit to Korea, they pitched (well) and played good defence.”

Canadian starter Rob Zastryzny scattered three hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Chris Leroux replaced him with runners on first and second and one out in the sixth.

Story continues below advertisement

“He ran out of gas,” Whitt said of his starter. “He probably threw 10 more pitches than we wanted him to and his pitch count was up so I had to remove him from the game.”

Leroux got the first batter he faced to pop out before loading the bases on a walk.

Jaehwan Kim then lined a single to right to give Korea a 2-0 lead.

Canada will send right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn to the mound to face Australia.

The Australians have won their last four international meetings against Canada.

Canada will need to finish as the top team from the Americas region – which also includes the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba – to secure an Olympic berth.

Story continues below advertisement

Another qualifier, featuring just teams from the Americas, will be played in March for a second spot in the six-team Olympic tournament in Tokyo next summer.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter