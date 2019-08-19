 Skip to main content

Baseball Canada eliminated from Little League World Series after 8-1 loss to Caribbean

Canada eliminated from Little League World Series after 8-1 loss to Caribbean

Williamsport, Pa.
The Canadian Press
Canada's pitcher Timmy Piasentin collects himself during the third inning of an elimination baseball game against Curacao at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Piasentin struck out eight but allowed seven earned runs for Canada over 4 2/3 innings.

Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

Canada was eliminated from the Little League World Series following an 8-1 loss to the Caribbean team on Monday.

Curley Martha and Nathan Castillo each had two hits and drove in a run for the Caribbean representatives from Curacao.

Brady Dorwart scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth and final inning for Canada, which managed just three hits.

Castillo opened the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, then back-to-back RBI singles from Jurdrick Profar and Mantha in the bottom of the second staked the Caribbean to a 4-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings, the Caribbean doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from Deshandro Tromp, a two-run error that scored Castillo and Tromp and an RBI triple from Pe.son Revierre.

Keven Rosina went the distance for the Caribbean, striking out seven and not surrendering an earned run.

Timmy Piasentin struck out eight but allowed seven earned runs for Canada over 4 2/3 innings. Dorwart gave up Revierre’s triple before inducing a pop out in foul territory in relief.

The Canadian entry from Coquitlam, B.C., opened the double-elimination tournament with a 5-0 loss to Mexico on Friday before rebounding with a 10-0 win over Italy on Saturday.

