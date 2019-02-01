Canada falls to Colombia 8-6 in Pan Am baseball qualifier

Canada settled for second in its group at the Pan American Games men’s baseball qualification tournament after an 8-6 loss to Colombia on Friday.

However, Canada (1-1) clinched a spot in the Pan Ams – July 26-Aug. 11 in Peru – earlier this week when it locked up a top-two finish in Group B.

Colombia scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to break a 6-6 tie against Canada.

With reliever Andrew Case of Saint John, N.B., on the mound in the eighth, an error allowed the leadoff runner to reach base before an RBI single and sacrifice fly later in the frame put Colombia in front for good.

Toronto’s Daniel Pinero led the Canadian offence with three RBIs.

Right-hander Scott Richmond of Vancouver is expected to start Saturday’s semifinal against the Dominican Republic or Mexico.