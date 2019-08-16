 Skip to main content

Baseball Canada falls to Mexico 5-0 to open Little League World Series

Williamsport, Pa.
The Canadian Press
Matt Shanley went 3⅔ innings, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts, but Canada went silent at the plate and dropped its Little League World Series opener 5-0 to Mexico on Friday.

Shanley gave his squad a chance as he left the game in the fourth trailing 1-0.

But the Canadians made four total errors in the field leading to additional runs late in the game and they couldn’t solve Mexico’s starting pitcher Santiago Leija.

Leija went the distance, pitching six innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, while going 1-for-3 at the plate.

Tai Freeman and Sean Duncan had a single apiece for Canada.

Canada’s next game is Saturday against the Europe-Africa Region, represented by Bologna, Italy.

The 12-year-old all-stars from Coquitlam, B.C., upset Quebec in the Canadian championship final to earn their way to Williamsport, Pa.

No Canadian team has ever won the Little League World Series, despite appearing in every tournament since 1952.

