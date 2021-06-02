Canada loses 5-0 to Venezuela in Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier

Open this photo in gallery Venezuela second baseman Ali Castillo (22) falls after being tagged out while attempting to steal second base by Canada shortstop Daniel Pinero (40) in the 5th inning of the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier series at The Ballpark fo the Palm Beaches on June 2, 2021. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Carlos Perez and Juniel Querecuto hit home runs and Venezuela’s pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Canada on Wednesday at the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier.

Both teams had already qualified for the weekend’s Super Round at the event. However, preliminary results against other Super Round teams are carried forward, giving Venezuela an edge over Canada in the battle for a playoff berth at the coming Tokyo Games

Perez led Venezuela (3-0) with three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Jacob Robson singled in the first inning for Canada’s only hit of the game.

Venezuela and Canada will each face the United States and the Dominican Republic on the weekend. The Dominican Republic advanced to the Super Round with a 13-3 rout of Nicaragua on Wednesday. The U.S. will carry a win over the Dominicans into the next round.

The team with the best Super Round record will be declared the winner and will qualify for Tokyo. The second- and third-place finishers will compete at a last-chance qualifier for the sixth and final entry at the Olympics.