Canada loses 9-4 to Puerto Rico at Little League World Series

Canada’s run at the Little League World Series came to an end Wednesday with a 9-4 loss to Puerto Rico.
The Whalley Major Allstars from Surrey, B.C., entered the game with confidence after a 6-4 win over favoured Mexico on Monday. But they missed a chance to take control of Wednesday’s game when they managed just one run with two on and one out in the bottom of the second inning.
The lack of run production came back to haunt Canada. The Puerto Ricans broke the game open with four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. Canada scored twice in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to one run, but the Caribbean representatives sealed the win with two in the fourth and sixth innings.
Puerto Rico will move on to face the loser of a game later Wednesday between Japan and South Korea in the international semifinal.
Carlos De Jesus led Puerto Rico with three hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer in the top of the sixth.
Dio Gama had a single and a double and scored on a wild pitch for Canada.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed due to rain.
