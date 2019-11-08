 Skip to main content

Baseball

Canada loses to Australia, eliminated at Premier 12 baseball tournament

Seoul
The Canadian Press
Canada's manager Ernie Whitt visits the mound for a pitching change in the bottom of eighth inning during the WBSC Premier 12 Opening Round Group C game between Australia and Canada at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 8, 2019 in Seoul.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Logan Wade broke a tie with a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth and Australia beat Canada’s men’s baseball team 3-1 on Friday to eliminate the Canadians from the Premier 12 Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada’s hope of earning a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is put on hold until March, when the Americas Olympic Qualifier will take place in Arizona with one spot up for grabs.

“We’re very disappointed in the loss,” said Canadian manager Ernie Whitt. “Our pitching was outstanding all tournament but you have to score runs to win games and we failed to do that.”

Closer Scott Mathieson of Aldergrove, B.C., entered the game in the eighth with two out and runners on first and second before Wade hit ball into the gap in right-centre.

“My only regret is that we walked the leadoff hitter and it seems any time you give up a free pass in these tournament it comes back to haunt you,” Whitt said. “We got beat with our best pitchers today but again, you have to score runs to win games.”

Starter Brock Dykxhoorn of Goderich, Ont., allowed just a run in the first inning and held Australia to two hits and walk while striking out seven over six innings of work.

Australia’s Steven Kent fanned seven over 4 1/3 innings of work before Jon Kennedy and Ryan Searle shut the door in the eighth and ninth.

Down by one run in the second inning Rene Tosoni doubled to right field with two out to score Tristan Pompey for Canada’s only run of the game.

Canada, ranked No. 10 in the world, finished round robin with a 1-2 record. The Canadians opened with a win against Cuba before losing to South Korea.

