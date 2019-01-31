Canadian men’s baseball team qualifies for Pan Am Games

The Canadian men’s baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday.
Colombia’s win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament – and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26 to Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.
Canada’s final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.
Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semi-finals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.
Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.
