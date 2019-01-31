 Skip to main content

Canadian men's baseball team qualifies for Pan Am Games

Canadian men’s baseball team qualifies for Pan Am Games

Ibiuna, Brazil
The Canadian Press
The Canadian men’s baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday.

Colombia’s win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament – and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26 to Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.

Canada’s final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.

Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semi-finals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.

Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.

