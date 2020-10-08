Carlos Correa powers Astros past A’s 11-6 to clinch ALDS

Open this photo in gallery Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2020. Harry how/Getty Images

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 on Thursday to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Correa drove in five as the Astros – October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed – advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager. Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.

Houston will play either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-seven ALCS in San Diego. The Rays lead their ALDS 2-1.

The Astros and A’s combined for 24 homers – 12 each – the most in a postseason series of five games or less.

Houston clinched at Dodger Stadium, where it won the 2017 World Series in seven games. The Astros' sign-stealing scheme used during their title run was revealed last year by former teammate and current A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, who didn’t pitch in this postseason series.

The scandal led to season-long suspensions of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who both were fired. Boston manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltran also lost their jobs as fallout from their roles with the ’17 Astros, and Houston still draws ire from other players and fans.

Houston’s star-loaded lineup did little during the regular season to quiet criticism that the club could only hit when it was stealing signs. The Astros ranked 20th in the majors with a .240 average and 14th with 279 runs.

The slump continued through the wild-card round before Houston turned Dodger Stadium into a launching pad against Oakland. The team batted .322 in the ALDS, with Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker each batting over .400, and George Springer at .389.

Much of that damage came against Oakland’s vaunted bullpen. A’s relievers combined for a 6.27 ERA in the series, including six earned runs Thursday.

No A’s starter pitched beyond the fifth in the series. Loser Montas gave up five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Greinke, who had experienced arm soreness that kept him from starting Game 3, allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.













The Astros became the third team in AL history since 1969 to reach four successive AL Championship Series. The Yankees did so from 1998-2001 and the A’s went to the ALCS five times from 1971-75. The Astros travel to San Diego for the ALCS.





















