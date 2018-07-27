Chicago Cubs bolster rotation by landing lefty Cole Hamels in trade with Texas Rangers

The Chicago Cubs have acquired veteran left-hander Cole Hamels in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Chicago also received cash in Friday’s deal in exchange for right-hander Eddie Butler, minor-league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later.

Hamels is in the midst of perhaps the worst year of his career, going 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with last-place Texas. He is just 1-3 with an 11.12 ERA in four starts in July.

But the 34-year-old is an experienced playoff pitcher with a history of success at Wrigley Field. He was the National League Championship Series and World Series MVP when Philadelphia won the title in 2008. He is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career post-season starts.

“To be able to change kind of the mindset, now to go on a first-place team, there’s something inside of you that sparks when you get in those situations,” Hamels said after the trade was announced.

Hamels, who had been scheduled to start for Texas on Saturday in Houston, will instead travel then to join the Cubs for the rest of their series in St. Louis. The lefty said he wasn’t sure yet when he would make his first start for Chicago.