NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Outfielder Jackson Chourio agreed to the largest contract for a player with no major-league experience, a US$82-million, eight-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday. The 19-year-old has played only six games above the Double-A level. His deal includes team options for 2032 and 2033. He broke the previous high for a player yet to make his debut, a US$50-million, six-year deal outfielder Luis Robert signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. Robert’s agreement was announced on Jan. 2, 2020, and he hade his MLB debut on July 24 of that year. Chicago also gave a US$43-million, six-year contract to designated hitter/outfielder Eloy Jiménez in March of 2019 ahead of his debut. Chourio could start the 2024 season in the major leagues. The deal covers his entire period of arbitration eligibility and what potentially would have been his first two seasons after free agency.

Gibbons becomes Mets bench coach

The New York Mets announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Monday as bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza. The Mets also hired Antoan Richardson as first base coach, Mike Sarbaugh as third base coach and Jose Rosado as bullpen coach. The 61-year-old Gibbons managed the Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He appeared in 18 major-league games, all with the Mets in 1984 and 1986, and was a minor league manager, coach and instructor from 1991 to 2001. Eric Chavez returns as hitting coach after spending 2023 as bench coach under Buck Showalter.

Former big leaguer Bean has leukemia

Former big league outfielder Billy Bean, Major League Baseball’s senior vice-president of diversity, equity and inclusion, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. MLB launched its winter meetings charity auction, which benefits Stand Up To Cancer, on Monday in honour of Bean and Catalina Villegas, MLB’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She was diagnosed in March with breast cancer and appeared at a news conference promoting the auction. Bean spoke in a recorded video and said he received the diagnosis on Sept. 1 but didn’t want to tell Arizona manager Torey Lovullo during the late stages of the season as the Diamondbacks advanced to the World Series. Bean, 59, played for Detroit, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego, appearing in six big league seasons from 1987-95. He publicly came out as gay in 1999, the second major-leaguer to do so after Glenn Burke.

The Associated Press

Phillies sign manager to one-year extension

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season after he led the team to two straight trips to the NL Championship Series. The 60-year-old Thomson has a 155-118 record since the veteran bench coach replaced Joe Girardi as Phillies manager on June 3, 2022. Thomson led the Phillies to the 2022 World Series, where they lost in six games to the Houston Astros. The Phillies returned to the NLCS this season but blew series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 with Games 6 and 7 at home against Arizona. Thomson led the Phillies to a 90-72 record in 2023 and their first 90-win season since 2011. This past October he became only the third manager in MLB history to win 18 of his first 25 postseason games, joining Hall of Famers Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel.

The Associated Press