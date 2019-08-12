 Skip to main content

Baseball Cincinnati Reds claim infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds claim infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from Blue Jays

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Freddy Galvis #16 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 05, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old Galvis has hit .267 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 runs batted in over 115 games this season.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound switch-hitter was signed by the Blue Jays on Jan. 29 to a one-year deal with a club option for 2020.

The Punto Fijo, Venezuela native has a career batting average of .248 with 83 home runs, 354 RBIs and 55 stolen bases across 919 games with Philadelphia, San Diego and Toronto.

