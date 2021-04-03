COVID-19 outbreak hits Nationals as three-game series against Mets cancelled

The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the 2019 World Series champions, who had four players test positive and another five quarantining after contact tracing.

The Nationals announced the postponement of games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at their stadium. That news came a day after Thursday night’s opener was scratched just hours before it was supposed to begin with Max Scherzer pitching for the Nationals against Jacob deGrom of the Mets in a matchup between the recipients of a combined five Cy Young Awards.

“We’re in crisis management mode,” Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said in a video call with reporters Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

More than a third of the 26-man roster submitted for opening day is affected by the outbreak and wouldn’t be able to play at this point. Rizzo said players who didn’t make the team will get called up from the Nationals’ training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A total of four players have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus – including one Rizzo said Thursday was considered merely a “likely positive” – and another five are under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially could have been exposed, too. A staff member is also in quarantine.

Rizzo has not identified any of the players involved – and said he will not.