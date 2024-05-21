Crochet, three relievers combine on two-hit shutout as White Sox blank Blue Jays 5-0

Open this photo in gallery: Chicago White Sox right fielder Corey Julks hits a two RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. The White Sox won 5-0 on May 21, 2024.Dan Hamilton/Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays delivered a dud on Tuesday night, managing only two hits in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox that saw the home team leave the field to a smattering of boos at Rogers Centre.

Chicago starter Garrett Crochet and three relievers combined on the shutout as the White Sox – currently last in the major leagues at 15-34 – ended a four-game losing streak.

“We hit some balls hard but didn’t get much going,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “But you tip your hat to a good pitcher.”

Crochet retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed just two hits and one walk over his six-inning appearance. He gave up a double to Justin Turner in the fifth inning and a single to Ernie Clement in the sixth.

John Brebbia, Jordan Leasure and Michael Kopech each threw a clean inning of relief for the White Sox, who had eight hits on the night.

Corey Julks and Danny Mendick drove in two runs apiece as Chicago beat Toronto for the first time in nine tries.

Crochet extended his career-high scoreless streak to 19 innings and fanned four batters to give him an American League-leading 74 strikeouts on the season.

“I felt like I was pretty (much) in command the whole day,” he said.

The White Sox scored an unearned run against Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning and tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Tim Mayza gave up a two-run double to Mendick in the eighth.

The Blue Jays, last in the American League East at 21-26, will look to win their first series in a month in Wednesday’s rubber game.

An announced crowd of 28,176 took in the action with the roof open on a warm spring evening. The quiet Toronto bats gave the spectators little to cheer about.

Chicago’s unearned run came after Clement botched a routine throw to first base on a Korey Lee grounder. Zach Remillard dropped down a sacrifice bunt and Lee scored on a two-out single by Nicky Lopez.

In the fifth, Andrew Vaughn walked and moved to third on an Eloy Jimenez double. Julks drove them in with a single up the middle.

Jimenez limped home after suffering a left hamstring strain as he rounded third base. The designated hitter was replaced by Gavin Sheets.

Turner reached in the bottom half after hitting a double off the wall in left field to end a career-long 0-for-30 streak. He took third on a George Springer nubber but was left stranded when Daulton Varsho struck out.

In the sixth, Clement found a hole in the infield with a single and moved to second on Danny Jansen’s two-out walk. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flew out to end the inning.

Kikuchi allowed two earned runs, five hits and issued three walks over six innings. He had six strikeouts.

“I’m glad I got the quality start and kept the team in the game, but at the end of the day it’s not that early (in the season) anymore,” he said. “You just can’t be content with getting the quality start.”

The game was completed in two hours 21 minutes.

Two spot

Jansen was slotted in the No. 2 spot in the Toronto batting order for a second straight day.

He had three hits and drove in a season-high five runs in a 9-3 win over Chicago in the series opener on Monday. It was the first time this season that he batted second.

“He’s comfortable with who he is, what he does and what he does well,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday in a pre-game media availability. “I told him where he was hitting (on Monday) and he kind of smirked. He knew it was a good thing.”

Among players with at least 70 plate appearances, Jansen entered play as the major-league leader in slugging percentage (. 681) and OPS (1.078).

Up next

Chris Bassitt (3-6, 5.03 earned-run average) was scheduled to start the series finale for the Blue Jays against fellow right-hander Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56).

Toronto will close the week with a four-game series in Detroit before heading to the Windy City for a three-game set against the White Sox.