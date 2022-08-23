Canada starting pitcher Lucas Weisser delivers a pitch against Curacao during the first inning at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 23, 2022. Curacao won the game 4-2.Tom E. Puskar/The Associated Press

The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.

Canada, beat North Brisbane, Australia, 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan, 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against Curacao.

Lucas Weisser, the starting pitcher for Canada, worked 3⅔ innings and had three strikeouts. Unfortunately he issued six walks which allowed Curacao to post some early runs. In fact, Curacao only had five hits in the entire game but scored twice in the first inning and left the bases loaded. They scored two more runs in the third and then let their pitchers and defence steer them home to victory.

Canada had chances to score runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but couldn’t come up with timely hits, stranding five baserunners.

Curacao plays Wednesday against Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Curacao started its tournament by beating Nicaragua 2-0, before losing 9-3 to Panama and rebounding with a tense 1-0 win over Italy.

Meanwhile, a big bat and a no-hitter have Mexico just a couple of wins away from its first Little League World Series title game since 2008.

If Mexico gets that far, it could bring home a title for the first time in 25 years.

Miguel Padilla is the bat, and his calm and collected manner has propelled Mexico to two eye-catching wins so far, a 6-1 win over Puerto Rico and a 10-0 no-hitter Monday night over a Canadian team that had earlier upset Japan.

No. 9 primarily plays third base and pitches, and he shut down Puerto Rico with four innings of one-run baseball with eight strikeouts. He’s also smacked home runs in each of Mexico’s games. Miguel and David Zarate went back-to-back in the first inning against Puerto Rico.

“Like the manager says, we have to keep working and keep comfortable,” Miguel said through an interpreter. “I’m very happy to hit two homers.”

Mexico, representing Matamoros Little League from the Texas border near the Gulf of Mexico, next plays on Wednesday against a team from a country that was once a Little League powerhouse, Taiwan. Miguel will be eligible to take the mound under Little League pitch-limit rules.

Hernan Mireles threw two of the five hitless innings on Monday against Canada, allowing one walk. David finished off the no-no with three innings of perfect relief that included six strikeouts.

It was the first no-hitter Hernan has participated in, he said after the game. The catch? He didn’t even know it happened until the postgame news conference.

“It’s the World Series. All the games are different,” manager Victor Salazar said through a team interpreter. “We have to work on keeping the kids concentrated and focused on the next games.”

Mexico isn’t lacking for star power, either. While David’s handiwork on the mound was on full display Monday, he also hit a home run and a double in Mexico’s tournament-opening win over Puerto Rico.

Even with a tough test up next, a chance to become the first Mexican Little League World Series champs since 1997 is entering Matamoros’ field of view.