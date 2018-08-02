 Skip to main content

Dalton Pompey suspended by Blue Jays for violating unspecified club policy

Buffalo
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for violating club policy.

The suspension was confirmed by a Blue Jays spokesperson Thursday, but no specific reason for the discipline was given.

The spokesperson said Pompey, from Mississauga, should be back with the team in a few days.

Pompey last played for the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s triple-A affiliate, in a 2-1 win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

He walked in the first inning and made a catch in left field before Billy McKinney pinch hit for him in the second.

The 25-year-old Pompey is hitting .291 in 30 games for Buffalo this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.

