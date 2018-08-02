Dalton Pompey suspended by Blue Jays for violating unspecified club policy

The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for violating club policy.

The suspension was confirmed by a Blue Jays spokesperson Thursday, but no specific reason for the discipline was given.

The spokesperson said Pompey, from Mississauga, should be back with the team in a few days.

Pompey last played for the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s triple-A affiliate, in a 2-1 win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

He walked in the first inning and made a catch in left field before Billy McKinney pinch hit for him in the second.

The 25-year-old Pompey is hitting .291 in 30 games for Buffalo this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.