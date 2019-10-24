David Ross hired to replace Joe Maddon as Chicago Cubs manager

The Chicago Cubs thought they needed a new voice in the dugout. They are banking on good ol’ “Grandpa Rossy” to give them the spark they are seeking.
The Cubs hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager Thursday, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2014. The three-year deal includes a club option for the 2023 season. Ross, who has never managed or even coached before, becomes the 55th manager in club history.
The 42-year-old Ross played the final two of his 15 major-league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending an infamous championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, one of the most successful managers in franchise history with a 471-339-1 record in five seasons.
“I’m honoured by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cubs,” Ross said in a statement. “My time with this organization has been special since the day I joined, so to continue with the club in this role is a blessing for which I’m so very thankful.”
Chairman Tom Ricketts described Ross as a “proven winner.” And president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called him “as gifted a leader as I’ve ever come across.”
Chicago isn’t the only team making changes.
In San Diego, a person familiar with the decision says the rebuilding Padres have hired Jayce Tingler from the Texas Rangers as their new manager. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn’t been announced. Tingler has most recently been the major-league player development field co-ordinator for the Rangers. His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs. He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse and fired with eight games left in the season.
In Philadelphia, a person familiar with the deal says the Phillies are hiring former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler. Kapler was fired after an injury-depleted team went 81-81 despite significant off-season additions, highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. He was 161-163 in his two seasons. The Phillies also interviewed Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter. Girardi was one of the most prominent candidates to fill vacant managerial spots across baseball. He led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009.
Ross, meanwhile played a huge role in reshaping the culture of the Cubs’ clubhouse and was affectionately nicknamed “Grandpa Rossy” by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. At age 39, he became the oldest player to homer in Game 7 of a World Series when he connected off Andrew Miller in the sixth inning in Cleveland. The Cubs went on to win in the 10th, and Ross got carried off the field and into retirement by Rizzo and Jason Heyward.
“A lot has been made, and rightfully so, of my connection to the 2016 World Series team, and the notion that I’ll now be managing players I once counted on as teammates,” Ross said. “Having those relationships going into this will be a bonus, no doubt about it. But those guys know I’ll be the first to hold them accountable, the first to demand their best daily effort and the first to let them know about it if they give anything but their best.”
Only four other managers in Cubs history have more victories than Maddon. The team reached the NLCS in 2015 and 2017 and made the playoffs his first four years. But they lost in the wild-card round last October and tumbled out of the playoff race altogether this year. Weighed down by a puzzling discrepancy between their 51 wins at Wrigley Field and 33 road victories, the Cubs finished third in the NL Central at 84-78.
The Cubs were in position to make the playoffs for much of the season. They had a half-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 22. They had control of an NL wild card into September.
But a nine-game slide, including five consecutive one-run losses for the first time since 1915, wiped out their postseason chances and sealed Maddon’s fate. With an expiring contract, he and the club parted ways. Maddon found work immediately, with the Los Angeles Angels.