Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the hoop past Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) during second-half NBA action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Jerami Grant scored 24 points, including two key three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Dwane Casey’s Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 127-121 on Saturday.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 12 rebounds in his fourth game back since missing the beginning of the season recovering from shoulder surgery.

Isaiah Stewart added 20 for Detroit (3-9), who are last in the Eastern Conference.

Gary Trent Jr. had 23 points while OG Anunoby had 17. Goran Dragic added 16, Dalano Banton finished with 12 and Scottie Barnes had 11.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Raptors (7-7).

Neither team led by double digits through the first three quarters of the back-and-forth affair. A frenetic ending to the third quarter saw Banton steal the ball off fellow Canadian Cory Joseph twice in a row, finish with a huge dunk on one of them that brought the capacity crowd of 19,800 out of their seats.