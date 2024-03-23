Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Daulton Varsho (25) steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Eddys Leonard tries unsuccessfully to make the tag during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Dunedin, Florida, Mar 23, 2024.Dave Nelson/Reuters

Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

Rogers, Ibanez and Baddoo helped stake Detroit to an 8-4 advantage in the top of the fourth inning. Toronto countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 8-7 before Detroit added two more in the six to make it 10-7.

Justin Turner homered for Toronto. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both had three hits.

Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier left the contest with a right knee contusion after fouling a ball off his knee during his first at-bat. The 34-year-old has four homers and seven runs-batted in over 35 at-bats during spring training.

Later on Saturday night, a Toronto split squad hosts a Baltimore Orioles split squad in Dunedin, Fla.