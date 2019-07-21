 Skip to main content

Baseball Detroit Tigers foil Blue Jays comeback with winning home run in 10th

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Detroit Tigers foil Blue Jays comeback with winning home run in 10th

Noah Trister
Detroit
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. connected for a two-run home run during the ninth inning, but it proved to be in vain.

Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

Nicholas Castellanos gave the Detroit Tigers a chance to enjoy the type of celebration that’s been awfully rare of late at Comerica Park.

Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The Tigers won for only the eighth time in their past 41 games. It was just their 13th victory at home on the season, the fewest in the majors.

“I love these guys. This team, we’ve been through a lot,” Castellanos said. “The personalities in this team want to do good so bad, and they know that this is their opportunity, so the fact that everybody’s jumping around me, dumping stuff on me and we’re all smiling after a big win like that … that’s a good moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The victory didn’t come easily. Closer Shane Greene allowed a tying, two-run homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the ninth, but Castellanos connected on the first pitch thrown by Tim Mayza (0-1) for his 11th homer of the season. It could be his last big moment for Detroit. Castellanos is a candidate to be dealt as the trade deadline approaches.

Castellanos said he isn’t preoccupied with trade speculation.

“I’m at the point where I really don’t care what happens,” Castellanos said. “Why care? I can’t control it. Why care if one day my hair is going to turn grey if I can’t control it? I don’t know if that analogy makes any sense, but it popped into my head.”

Nick Ramirez (5-3) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th for Detroit.

JaCoby Jones also homered for the Tigers, and Tyler Alexander pitched seven impressive innings. Alexander held Toronto to a run and three hits, but his first career win slipped away in the ninth. Greene, who entered with a 1.03 ERA, allowed a drive to left-centre by Gurriel that tied the game at 3.

“He has been so good lately,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Every time we need a big hit, he seems to come up with one.”

Toronto scored in the first on an RBI double by Gurriel, but Detroit tied it in the second when a run came home on Bobby Wilson’s double-play grounder. The Blue Jays tried to turn a 5-4-3 triple play when Wilson hit a grounder to third with the bases loaded, but the throw to first was late.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeimer Candelario put Detroit up 2-1 with an RBI groundout in the third, and Jones hit his 10th homer of the year in the fifth.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter