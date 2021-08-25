Diamondbacks pitcher Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.
Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.
Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.
Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected. The Diamondbacks will not be able to fill his spot on the 26-man roster during the suspension.
All pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids since the crackdown started on June 21.
The 30-year-old Smith is in his his fifth big league season with his third team. The left-hander is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA this season, his second with Arizona after being traded by Miami last year. He also pitched for the New York Yankees.
Mets activate Lindor from IL; deGrom to get MRI on Wednesday
NEW YORK Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was activated from the injured list and in the lineup Tuesday night after missing five weeks with a right oblique strain, while ace Jacob deGrom could begin a throwing program soon pending the results of an MRI on Wednesday.
New York manager Luis Rojas confirmed Lindor’s return before a game against the major-league-leading San Francisco Giants. The four-time all-star was set to bat third.
DeGrom has been out since July 7 with right forearm tightness. He will have Wednesday’s MRI reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and acting general manager Zack Scott said he would rely on Altchek’s opinion to determine if the two-time Cy Young Award winner can resume throwing.
Lindor struggled early in the season after being acquired from Cleveland and signing a US$341-million, 10-year contract. He’s hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS on the year.
The Mets have lost eight of 10 and slid out of the NL postseason picture entirely at 61-63 after leading the NL East for nearly three months. First-year owner Steve Cohen criticized New York’s struggling hitters on Twitter last week, and Lindor said Saturday that his hitting warranted the barb.