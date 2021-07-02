 Skip to main content
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer placed on administrative leave by MLB following assault allegations

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.”

The placement on leave for seven days is a step under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave has been extended for players under the policy in the past.

A protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said this week.

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed that the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer, but provided no additional details.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is non-existent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100 per cent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Fetterolf said the woman asked Bauer repeatedly for “rough” sexual encounters, demanding to be “choked out” and slapped in the face.

Fetterolf contended Bauer and the woman remained friendly in text messages after their encounters. The attorney said Bauer became concerned and confused after the woman told him she had sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.

Bauer and the woman haven’t corresponded for over a month and haven’t seen each other in six weeks, Fetterolf said.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Garelick said.

The outspoken Bauer is a 30-year-old right-hander who joined his hometown Dodgers this year with a $102-million, three-year contract after winning his first NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Players penalized in the past under the domestic violence policy include Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and pitcher Domingo German, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Toronto pitcher Roberto Osuna and Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes, Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera.

