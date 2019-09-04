 Skip to main content

Baseball Donaldson drives in three runs to lead Atlanta over bottom-dwelling Blue Jays

Donaldson drives in three runs to lead Atlanta over bottom-dwelling Blue Jays

ATLANTA
The Associated Press
Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings and a streaking Atlanta team won its sixth straight game with a 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Ozzie Albies added an early RBI for Atlanta, which is 14-2 since Aug. 16 and 32 games over .500 for the first time since the 2003 team finished 101-61.

Tyler Flowers’s three-run double in the eighth finished off the Blue Jays, who have lost 12 of 15 to fall to a season-worst 30 games under .500.

Atlanta heads into an off day Wednesday with a 10-game home winning streak and at least a 6½-game lead in the National League East.

Foltynewicz (5-5) allowed a base runner in each of his innings, but none in scoring position. His last threat came from Randal Grichuk, who singled to begin the fifth and was erased on a double play.

Atlanta led 2-0 in the first off Wilmer Font (3-4). Ronald Acuna Jr., mired in a .162 slump since Aug. 13, tripled off the brick wall in right and scored on Albies’s single. Albies advanced on Freddie Freeman’s opposite-field double down the third baseline and scored when Donaldson lined a single to left.

Donaldson lined a double to left in the fifth off T.J. Zeuch, scoring Acuna and Freeman to make it 4-0. Donaldson is 6 for his past 15 with six RBIs over his past three games.

Bryse Wilson, the second Atlanta pitcher, gave up Rowdy Tellez’s second homer in the past two nights, and Derek Fisher’s RBI double to make it 4-2 in the seventh.

Foltynewicz walked three and struck out two. Atlanta has won his past nine starts, though the right-hander has a 5.27 ERA over that span.

Font, getting a spot start for the Blue Jays, gave up two runs and four hits in one inning.

