Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla., March 19.The Associated Press

Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen threw five shutout innings to help the Rays to a 1-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball pre-season play Sunday.

Four other pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout.

Harold Ramirez drove in the lone run in the third inning for Tampa Bay (13-9).

He singled off Toronto starter Alek Manoah to bring home Yandy Diaz.

Manoah allowed five hits and had four strikeouts over six innings.

George Springer, Brandon Belt and Cavan Biggio had hits for Toronto (13-11).