Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox star and former American League MVP, announces his retirement

The Associated Press
Dustin Pedroia looks on during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 9, 2019, in Boston.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season but played in a total of nine games in the last three years because of a knee injury, retired on Monday.

A four-time All-Star who spent all 17 of his professional seasons with the Red Sox organization, Pedroia played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

Pedroia, 37, is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons. Only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire career.

His knee problems began with a spikes-up takeout slide at second by Baltimore’s Manny Machado on April 21, 2017.

“Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans,” Red Sox owner John Henry said. “We are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

