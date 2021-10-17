 Skip to main content
Baseball

E-Rod to start Game 3 for Red Sox against Astros’ Urquidy

Kristie Rieken
Houston
The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, on Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston.

Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Boston manager Alex Cora said, leaving righty Nick Pivetta available for Game 4 — or the bullpen, if necessary.

Cora revealed his decision Sunday after a little bit of intrigue: When the team’s availability was announced at around 2:30 p.m., the 4 p.m. interviewee was identified as “Game 3 starter.”

The Astros will go with righty Jose Urquidy on Monday night.

Rodriguez was 13-9 with a 4.74 ERA this season after missing all of last year owing to coronavirus-related heart disease. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason, with two starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series; he allowed two runs while getting five outs in Game 1, then pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in Boston’s Game 4 clincher.

Rodriguez faced the Astros twice during the regular season, allowing a .351 batting average and six runs a game.

The off-day for the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS was especially well-timed for about a dozen football fans on the roster.

Cora said 12 or so members of the team skipped the optional workout before Game 3 of the series against the Astros and headed down the road to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to see the Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys.

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was the ringleader, and relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, a native of Wichita Falls, Tex., is also believed to be in the group.

“There’s a few guys that they really took the voluntary workout very voluntary,” Cora said on Sunday. “They decided to go watch some other sports. We’ve got the Patriots, we’ve got the Celtics, we’ve got the Bruins, we’ve got us this week. For a city that enjoys sports, and it’s kind of, like, a perfect one.”

