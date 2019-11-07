 Skip to main content

Baseball

Ex-Blue Jay Devon Travis opts for free agency instead of trip to minors

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has been out of the big leagues since 2018.

Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has declined his assignment to triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.

Injuries have troubled Travis for years. He has been out of the big leagues since 2018 when he played a career-high 103 games.

Travis missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The native of Palm Beach., Fla., played 50 games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending right knee injury.

Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Travis made his major-league debut the following season and became just the fourth player in Blue Jays history to hit a home run in his first career game.

Travis has a career average of .274 with 35 home runs and 153 runs batted in over four seasons with Toronto.

Travis put out a statement on social media, thanking Toronto fans.

