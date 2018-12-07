Former MLB players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo killed in Venezuela car crash

Open this photo in gallery In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Valbuena throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Former Major League Baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

MLB tweeted late Thursday the 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died. Both were playing for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan league.

The team said their vehicle overturned as they were heading to the city of Barquisimeto after a game in the capital, Caracas.

Open this photo in gallery In this July 30, 2006, file photo, Jose Castillo is greeted in the dugout by teammates after hitting a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth during a baseball game in Pittsburgh. TOM E. PUSKAR/The Associated Press

Valbuena played 96 games for the Los Angeles Angels this year before being released in August. He hit .226 with 114 home runs over 11 big league seasons with the Angels, Seattle, Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs and Houston.

Castillo played five seasons with Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Houston. He had a .254 average with 39 home runs.